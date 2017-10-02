Jada Pinkett Smith's old motorcycle, which was a gift from her husband Will Smith, is up for sale.
Jada Pinkett Smith's old motorcycle is up for sale.
The 'Girls Trip' actress was gifted the red and black Yamaha Vstar 650 by her husband Will Smith in 2011 and nicknamed the vehicle 'Lil Beast', but she put fewer than 100 miles on the clock before she sold it on just two years later.
And according to TMZ, the bike is now being sold on by Yamaha of Cucamonga for $5,000 - which is $1,000 more than its market value based on its current low 3,000 mile usage and its former famous owner.
When Jada sold the motorcycle, she vowed to stick with three-wheeled bikes in the future.
In 2013, she shared a picture of herself astride the bike and wrote: ''I am saying goodbye to my 'Lil Beast'. I'm only sticking to my three-wheelers from now on, but it sure has been fun. She's been good to me.''
Meanwhile, the 46-year-old actress recently dismissed Leah Remini's claims she is a Scientologist, insisting she has a keen interest in many different faiths.
The 'Gotham' actress - who has 19-year-old son Jaden and 16-year-old daughter Willow with her husband - simply practices ''human kindness'' and feels no one has the right to discuss her beliefs.
In a series of tweets, she posted: ''I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai... but I am not Jewish.
''I have prayed in mosques all over the world ... but I am not a Muslim.
''I have read the Bhagavad Gita ... but I am not a Hindu. I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth ... but I am not a Buddhist. I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech ... but I am not a Scientologist. I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not ... NO ONE ELSE can hold that power. (sic)''
Her comments came after 'Kevin Can Wait' actress Leah, a former Scientologist who has been critical of the faith, said in an interview that she witnessed Jada attend the church, but said her 'Suicide Squad' actor husband wasn't present.
