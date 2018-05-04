Jada Pinkett Smith's mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones has admitted that she didn't like Will Smith when the pair first started dating.
Adrienne Banfield-Jones has admitted she wasn't quite enamoured with the 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star when she first laid eyes on him.
Jada's mother revealed: ''I think initially when Will first called you, I think he was still married or he was just separated, or something, and I said, he's not available to you.''
Whilst Jada joked in a joint interview on Access Hollywood: ''He was 'div'. The 'orced' hadn't happened yet.''
Meanwhile, Jada previously revealed the key to her successful marriage to Will is accepting they aren't ''perfect''.
She shared: ''As long as you know that your relationship is not perfect, because that is when you get in trouble. Relating to the imperfections is what makes everything perfect and that you know a part of being in a relationship is growing together.''
And Will previously revealed he and Jada have had marriage counselling.
He explained: ''I've done a lot of marriage counselling. What happens in a marriage once you do counselling, the truth comes out. And you sit across from your wife and you've said all of your truth and she has said all of her truth. You look at each other and you can't imagine you could ever possibly love each other again now the truth is out.
''It creates a dark moment. But for me it's the dark before the dawn. When the truth comes out and people have to say who they are and what they think, you get to know who they are. I think that's the cleansing before you get to the other side that is understanding and moving forward in our relationship.''
