Jada Pinkett Smith insists her marriage isn't ''perfect'', as she says she and Will Smith speak openly about their romance struggles in order to prove that no relationship is without difficulty.
The 'Girls Trip' star has been married to Will Smith - with whom she has son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 18 - for over two decades, and despite being deemed as a Hollywood power couple, Jada says their marriage isn't without its ups and downs.
Jada and Will have spoken publicly about the struggles in their relationship on her Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk', and Jada now says their decision to be so open about it came as they were keen to ''get rid'' of the idea of their romance being ''perfect''.
She said: ''What was really important about Will and I doing that show together - two things. First of all was really to kind of get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships. We were kind of sick of living up to that. We were real sick of it, and then second of all really having myself and Will come and talk about our relationship - sometimes you see just women do it alone or you just see a guy do it.''
And the 47-year-old actress praised her spouse for being so open about his own ''pitfalls'', as she said it has helped other ''successful men'' realise what they need to work on in their own relationships.
During an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', Jada added: ''Us having coming together and taking responsibility for both of our parts and also Will being the successful guy that he is and being willing to share what his pitfalls were in the relationship and in his family, you can't imagine how many other successful men called and said, 'Wow, my wife has been saying the same thing for years. Because you said it, it opened my eyes and because you said it, I'm willing to listen.
''I think a lot of times successful men might feel like, 'Hey, I know what I'm doing. I've had a lot of success in a lot of areas. I know exactly what I'm doing.' So, a lot of times, you know, you can shut your partner down a little bit.''
