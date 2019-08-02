Jada Pinkett Smith says her family can survive anything after being accused of ''abusing'' her daughter.

Back in 2014, Jada and her husband Will Smith were investigated by the Los Angeles Department of Children & Family Services after a picture of Willow, then 13, appeared online showing her lying on a bed alongside her friend, 20-year-old Moises Arias.

However, Will, 50, and Jada were cleared of any wrongdoing and 'Red Table Talk' Jada, 47, says it has made the whole family stronger than ever and has led to her being even more candid.

Speaking to MailOnline, she said: ''We've been through so much as a family, it takes a lot to rock us.

''Once you've survived having child protection services come to your house because someone called and said, 'You're abusing Willow, you're not feeding her...'

''When you've gone through crazy stuff like that, whatever you've spoke about at the Red Table Talk, doesn't mean anything, due to the storms you've survived off of that table [and being so open].

''We've survived so much as a family, so that's one of the things I'm grateful for. We hold it down together and give each other that freedom to speak our truth.''

Meanwhile, Jada recently insisted she is in a ''really good place'' in both her personal and professional lives, and said working on her Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk' - in which she stars alongside her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones - has allowed her to strike that perfect balance.

She said: ''It's just kind of that transition. You have to do things much differently in the second half of life as you see that you need different things to be happy. I'm in a really good place professionally and personally. This show has really helped my personal self growth as well.''

The 'Girls Trip' star - who also has son Jaden, 21, with Will - has been planning 'Red Table Talk' since Willow, 18, was just 11 years old, and said the idea was born because she wanted her daughter to hear all about her grandmother's story.

She added: ''It all started when Willow was 11 and we did the original editor table for Mother's Say. I thought: 'Wow there's three generations of us, and we've been through varying things as three generations.' I saw that Willow doesn't really know my story or her grandmother's - so that's really how the whole concept was birthed.''