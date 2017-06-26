Jada Pinkett Smith's children are at home ''every day''.

The 45-year-old actress recently revealed her brood - comprised of Jaden, 18, and Willow, 16, whom she has with her husband Will Smith, as well as Will's 24-year-old son Trey from a previous marriage - had moved out of the family home.

Now, the beauty has clarified that it is only Trey and Jaden who have left the nest, and even then the boys only live ''five minutes'' away from home, so are always making unscheduled visits.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (25.06.17), Jada said: ''Listen, only Jaden and Trey. Yes, Willow hasn't left yet. Now, she will be 18 soon and I'm sure as soon as she turns 18, she's out. But I have two that are gone.

''That's what we prepare them for - to go. So Mommy goes, 'Bye!' ... The thing is, Jaden lives five minutes from me. Trey lives five minutes from me. They're at the house every day. It's almost like as your kids get older, they actually need you more. So, I have three older kids that need me, like, more than ever! I'm like, 'I'mma get my groove back, I got my freedom.' It's like, no.''

The news comes after the 'Magic Mike XXL' star previously claimed she doesn't have ''time to miss'' her children now that they've moved out, because her schedule is always so hectic.

She said: ''It's funny, they're not around, but they are! ...

''I don't even have time to miss them! Willow loves to call me every day, and even Jaden, when he's away on set, still needs to see Will and I when he gets homesick.''

Meanwhile, Willow previously revealed that her parents had inspired her to want to change the world.

She said: ''They always give back what people give to them. And sometimes they keep giving and giving and giving. And some people don't feel like they need to give anything back because it's like, 'Oh, if you're famous, you can just keep giving, and it doesn't matter.'

''It's not just about money. It's not just about giving people gifts or whatever. What my parents have given to me is not anything that has to do with money or success or anything that society says people should be focusing on - it's something spiritual that only certain people can grasp and accept. And that's how I act and move in the world today.''