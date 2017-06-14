Jada Pinkett Smith's children have moved out of the family home.

The 'Magic Mike XXL' star has revealed her kids - Jaden, 18, and Willow, 16, who she has with her husband Will Smith - have flown the nest but quipped she doesn't have ''time to miss them''.

She told the new issue of Haute Living magazine: ''It's funny, they're not around, but they are! ...

''I don't even have time to miss them! Willow loves to call me every day, and even Jaden, when he's away on set, still needs to see Will and I when he gets homesick.''

Meanwhile, Willow previously revealed that her parents had inspired her to want to change the world.

She said: ''They always give back what people give to them. And sometimes they keep giving and giving and giving. And some people don't feel like they need to give anything back because it's like, 'Oh, if you're famous, you can just keep giving, and it doesn't matter.'

''It's not just about money. It's not just about giving people gifts or whatever. What my parents have given to me is not anything that has to do with money or success or anything that society says people should be focusing on - it's something spiritual that only certain people can grasp and accept. And that's how I act and move in the world today.''

Jaden also insists he doesn't care what people think of him.

He said: ''You just have to believe in yourself, you know. The world is going to keep bashing me for whatever I do, and I'm going to keep not caring. I'm going to keep doing the same things - I'm going to keep doing more things.''