Jada Pinkett Smith says her children - Jaden, 18, and Willow, 16 - have moved out of the family home but quipped she doesn't have ''time to miss them''.
Jada Pinkett Smith's children have moved out of the family home.
The 'Magic Mike XXL' star has revealed her kids - Jaden, 18, and Willow, 16, who she has with her husband Will Smith - have flown the nest but quipped she doesn't have ''time to miss them''.
She told the new issue of Haute Living magazine: ''It's funny, they're not around, but they are! ...
''I don't even have time to miss them! Willow loves to call me every day, and even Jaden, when he's away on set, still needs to see Will and I when he gets homesick.''
Meanwhile, Willow previously revealed that her parents had inspired her to want to change the world.
She said: ''They always give back what people give to them. And sometimes they keep giving and giving and giving. And some people don't feel like they need to give anything back because it's like, 'Oh, if you're famous, you can just keep giving, and it doesn't matter.'
''It's not just about money. It's not just about giving people gifts or whatever. What my parents have given to me is not anything that has to do with money or success or anything that society says people should be focusing on - it's something spiritual that only certain people can grasp and accept. And that's how I act and move in the world today.''
Jaden also insists he doesn't care what people think of him.
He said: ''You just have to believe in yourself, you know. The world is going to keep bashing me for whatever I do, and I'm going to keep not caring. I'm going to keep doing the same things - I'm going to keep doing more things.''
The Duffer Brothers and their actors talk about the forthcoming Netflix show.
Yorke told BBC Radio 6 Music that the technical issues during their iconic 1997 performance were so bad that he was on the verge of walking off stage.
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
To a film critic, the mainstream is like a ravenous shark with a defective hypothalamus....
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaAlex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, in cinemas December 5th 2008Alex the lion,...
Watch the trailer for Women The Women is led by an all-star cast, it's about...