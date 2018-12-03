Jada Pinkett Smith found it ''difficult'' when her father passed away - because their last conversation had been a ''horrendous fight''.

The 47-year-old actress has opened up on her father Robsol Pinkett Jr.'s battle with addiction, and said that when he died from an overdose in 2010, she found it difficult to deal with because the last time she had spoken to him, she was fighting with him about his relapse.

Jada also claimed Robsol had only wanted a relationship with her when she gained fame as an actress, and so reconnecting with him had ''hurt''.

Speaking on Monday's (03.12.18) episode of her Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk' alongside her half-brother Caleb, Jada said: ''The issue for me was when I got into the position I got in and then he wanted to have a relationship. That hurt me.

''So when he died from that overdose I got the call from Caleb. And the most difficult thing about him dying like that is that he and I had had a horrendous fight when I found out that he relapsed.

''I was like, I don't owe you nothing. You didn't do s**t for me, you didn't do s**t for Caleb. I don't owe you nothing. It was one of those.''

To which Caleb replied: ''I had the same conversation with him.

''I was furious. And he told me, 'That's what the disease is. This is who I am.' And that was deep. Because he's saying that's who I am but I am still who I am to you. He said, 'I'm still your father.'''

It isn't the first time the 'Girls Trip' star has openly discussed her family life either, as she previously detailed the domestic violence her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones had suffered at the hands of Robsol.

Jada said in an introduction for another episode of 'Red Table Talk': ''I knew that my mother and my father had a very violent relationship early on. She has a couple scars on her body that, as a child, I was just curious. I was like, 'Oh, Mommy, what's that? What's that?' ... This will be the first time that Willow's actually heard these stories about her grandfather who she knew.''