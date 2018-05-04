Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed she and Gabrielle Union have reconciled their friendship after being involved in a 17 year secret feud, and admitted neither of them remember what started it.
The 46-year-old star explained how it was an emotional moment having the 45-year-old actress appear on her new Facebook Watch talk show 'Red Table Talk', after they spent 17 years embroiled in a row.
Speaking to EXTRA, she said: ''I have a really touching episode with Gabrielle Union. We haven't been on the best of terms for 17 years, and we have a reconciliation.
''When the producers said we want to do a girlfriends show... her name just kept coming up... it just couldn't be anything else.''
Jada admitted neither of the pair can remember how the disagreement actually started, but they appear to have finally buried the hatchet after almost 20 years.
Asked if they have fixed their friendship, she added: ''Oh, definitely. We don't even know how it started!''
Jada will be joined by her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and 17-year-old daughter Willow - whom she shares with husband Will Smith - for the deeply personal talk show.
The 'Girls Trip' star - who also has 19-year-old son Jaden with her spouse - previously revealed: '''Red Table Talk' is about raw truth, love and deep passion. My mother is old school, Willow is new school, and I find myself right in the middle.
''I've done a lot of sharing and growing on Facebook. Being able to engage with the Facebook Watch community in such a deeply personal way is amazing, and I'm excited to be part of something new.''
