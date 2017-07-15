Jada Pinkett Smith doesn't want to wait ''another 21 years'' to star alongside Queen Latifah in a movie after they last appeared in 'Set it Off' together in 1996.
The 45-year-old actress first worked with the 47-year-old rapper in 1996 when they filmed the drama film 'Set It Off', and although it has taken over two decades for the duo to join forces again in their latest film 'Girls Trip', they are determined not to wait so long for their next film project together.
Speaking to E! News about working with the 'Beauty Shop' star, the brunette beauty said: ''I told Queen the other day. 'I don't know yet Queen, but it would be awesome if we waited 21 years to make another classic.'
''We had a moment where we got a little teary eyed. We got a little blinky.
''We can't wait another 21 years to do this.
''But we can't wait 21 more years before we get on the screen.''
Jada has revealed her and Queen Latifah - whose real name is Dana Elaine Owens - have worked on ''a lot'' of productions together, and even if they have not acted alongside one another they have been involved in producing a movie the other has starred in.
Jada continued: '' We've worked together a lot. She's produced me; I've produced her.''
Meanwhile, the 'The Nutty Professor' star has revealed she will have to turn a blind eye if her 16-year-old daughter Willow watches her latest film because it is ''hard R'' rated movie.
Jada - who also has 19-year-old son Jaden with her husband Will Smith - said: ''I told Willow with a movie like this, she's going to have to do what I used to do back in the day and that's sneak in with her friends.
''Because this [movie] is a hard R. I have to act like I don't know she's going to be there. She's going to sneak in.''
