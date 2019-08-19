Jada Pinkett Smith's favourite episode of 'Red Table Talk' featured Will Smith's ex-wife.

The 47-year-old actress hosts the Facebook Watch show with her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and she revealed she loved having her husband's former spouse Sheree Zampino on the show

When asked what her favourite episode was, Jada said: ''I think the one I did with Sheree, Will's ex-wife, I'm really proud of that one.''

Will has son Trey, 27, with Sheree - who he divorced in 1995 - and kids Jaden, 21, and Willow, 18, with Jada, his wife of 22 years and Jada insisted that opening up about their family dynamic on the show was not difficult.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Once you're transparent with yourself it's not difficult to be transparent with others in those particular areas.

''I've been extremely transparent with myself so if I was talking about something that I haven't been transparent with myself with it would be hard.

''And there are those subjects within that you go, 'I don't know if I'm ready to talk about that one, maybe in five years from now after I've processed it'. But because I've processed all of that stuff for so long, I'm so clear about what it is and what it's not so it's not difficult for me.''

The 'Girls Trip' star also believes the success of the show is down to people being more willing to discuss their feelings.

She said: ''I just think that people are ready to have deeper conversations, you know especially in this day and age we're all just trying to figure this out and so as much as people wanna call 'Red Table Talk' a talk show, I really think it's like a storytelling show.

''So when I think when people get to hear other people come on and you're like 'Oh man I'm not alone in this I wanna do that' or 'Oh my goodness, I watch my mom or my father or my brother'.

''It kind of just creates this 'Oh I'm not alone in this' you know when I think that we're in a place where everybody's trying to be so perfect and you feel everything has to be so perfect no flaws and it's like no, stuff is real.''

New episodes of 'Red Table Talk' are coming in September, exclusively on Facebook Watch.