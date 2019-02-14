Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to urge her fans to love themselves for who they are.
Jada Pinkett Smith urged her fans to love themselves in a post to mark Valentine's Day.
The 'Magic Mike XXL' star - who is married to Hollywood star Will Smith - penned a sweet message for her followers on social media to encourage them to practice self-love.
She wrote on Instagram: ''The journey to self love can be a brutal process. Especially in those moments when we must deny ourselves that which is familiar... but harmful. Like releasing victimhood and embracing personal power. Without personal power/self love, there is no foundation to build love for someone else because it's the power needed to dissolve the ego which is our greatest obstacle to truly loving anyone. Without self love, all one has is their ego which gives a false sense of personal power through its brutal and unkind nature.''
And the 47-year-old actress says it is important to ''transfer our trust to our hearts from our egos''.
She added in her lengthy post: ''The ego will never fail to strangle the love out of one's heart if we allow it to take center stage in our relationships. Transferring our trust to our hearts from our egos is a painful process in learning HOW to love. BUT... through it all... when we finally get to the place where we can give and receive love in its most pure state... ego free... it is only ever... beauty (sic)''
Jada had previously opened up about her relationship with Will Smith, admitting they don't call themselves ''married'' so they can see themselves without expectations.
She explained: ''I needed a different form to dissolve all the expectations that I had of a marriage. I needed to do that to see Will outside of husband and see him as a human being.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
To a film critic, the mainstream is like a ravenous shark with a defective hypothalamus....
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaAlex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, in cinemas December 5th 2008Alex the lion,...