Jada Pinkett Smith dedicated her Trailblazer prize to anyone overcoming ''internal obstacles'' as she delivered an inspirational MTV Movies & TV Awards acceptance speech.
The 47-year-old star was honoured with the Trailblazer prize at the ceremony on Saturday (15.06.19) night - which was broadcast on Monday - and she insisted there should be more recognition put on people coping with ''uncertainty, false beliefs and pain''.
Speaking to the audience as she started her speech, Jada said: ''Often we applaud the trails people blaze in the external world that we can see, but very rarely do we applaud the trails that are blazed in the hidden rooms of the mind that are full of uncertainty, false beliefs and pain.
''And it's these internal obstacles that must be challenged in order to muster the courage to forge new paths that we can see in the world.''
Jada dedicated her award to ''every single person'' in attendance who have overcome their own personal struggles.
She added: ''And then I thought a little more deeply. I was thinking, every last person in this room must do that at some capacity.
''So that means that every single person in this room is trailblazing, whether it's within or without.
''So as you honour me tonight, I want to honour all of you. And I want to say, here's to us for all of our trailblazing. Keep it up and thank you!''
She was previously praised by Amy Doyle - general manager of MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo - who described her as a ''powerhouse''.
She said in a statement: ''Jada has been a powerhouse since the beginning of her career and has achieved multi-hyphenate status throughout.
''She is the epitome of someone who is not afraid to challenge the status quo and we are thrilled to present her with this year's Trailblazer Award.''
