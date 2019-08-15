Jada Pinkett Smith wants people to know that her marriage isn't perfect.

The 47-year-old actress and her husband Will Smith made a joint appearance on her talk show 'Red Table Talk' on Facebook Watch to discuss their marriage and Jada believes it is vital for people to see that celebrities' marriages face real problems too.

She told PEOPLE: ''What was really important about Will and I doing that show together - two things: First of all was really to kind of get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships. We were kind of sick of living up to that. We were real sick of it. And then second of all, really having myself and Will come and talk about our relationship - sometimes you see just women do it alone or you just see a guy do it.

''Us coming together and taking responsibility for both of our parts and also Will being the successful guy that he is and being willing to share what his pitfalls were in the relationship and in his family, you can't imagine how many other successful men called and said, 'Wow, my wife has been saying the same thing for years. Because you said it, it opened my eyes and because you said it, I'm willing to listen'.''

And Jada says the couple - who have children Willow, 18, and Jaden, 21, together - are stronger than ever.

She explained: ''I am kind of a ride-or-die chick. I just knew with the kind of love that Will and I share - which is beyond romantic love - that we could transform our union and figure out how to re-create what we had.

''The journey between Will and me... we have come to such a beautiful place. I feel like we have a stronger bond than we even had in the beginning.''