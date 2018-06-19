Jada Pinkett Smith knew her children would be ''different'' when it came to challenging gender stereotypes.
Jada Pinkett Smith knew her children would be ''different'' when it came to challenging gender stereotypes.
The 46-year-old actress is mother to 19-year-old Jaden and 17-year-old Willow, whom she has with her husband Will Smith, and has claimed she always knew the two teens would buck against society's norms because they were ''born that way''.
Jada - who is stepmother to Will's son Trey from a previous relationship - said: ''Everything is changing but it is beautiful. But I must say, it's taking some getting used to. Jaden and Willow have always been different. They were born that way. A lot of people think that it came from my rearing, but no, it just so happened that that's how they came into the world and I had to get in order. I had to be open enough to receive it.''
In particular, Jaden has been known for causing a stir when it comes gender stereotypes, having previously worn skirts and modelled for Louis Vuitton womenswear in 2016.
Speaking about Will's concerns over Jaden's decision to feature in the campaign, Jada said: ''When Jaden got asked to do the women's campaign for Louis Vuitton, this kind of gender fluid fashion, Will called me [and said] 'My son is not supposed to be in a Louis Vuitton ad wearing skirts ... Is this a good idea?' [I said] 'Well you know what, Will? This is what he wants. It's his expression.' And he said okay. But it was tight. He was afraid, it was uncomfortable.''
Will, 49, was also worried when his daughter decided to shave her head at the age of nine.
During the latest episode of Jada's Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk', Willow said: ''He told me he didn't want me to cut my hair. He was like, 'Don't do it. All your femininity!' As if my femininity was in my hair.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
To a film critic, the mainstream is like a ravenous shark with a defective hypothalamus....
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaAlex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, in cinemas December 5th 2008Alex the lion,...