Jada Pinkett Smith knew when her son Jaden Smith lost his virginity because of his newfound ''swag''.
Jada Pinkett Smith knew when her son lost his virginity because of his newfound ''swag''.
The 46-year-old actress has revealed her son Jaden, 19, didn't have to tell her when he'd had sex for the first time, as she could immediately tell her ''little boy was gone'' by the new sense of confidence he had after the act.
Jada - who also has 17-year-old daughter Willow with her husband Will Smith - said: ''There's just a certain swag, there is. He was walking different, and there was just a loss of this - my little boy was gone. My little boy was gone. I looked at him and I was like, 'Where have you been? What's been going on?' And he said, 'You know, I was just with a friend.' And I said, 'Oh, okay, anything you want to tell me?' And right away [he told me] because Jaden can't lie.''
The 'Girls Trip' star isn't shy when it comes to spilling truths about her family, and even admitted that her pregnancy with Jaden was a ''challenge'' because her first tot ''wasn't planned''.
She said: ''Jaden was a surprise. He wasn't planned ... so my life changed quickly. There was a lot of adjustment to make. At that particular time, Will's career was just taking off and somebody has to hold the fort down at home. It was very challenging and trying to figure out who I was supposed to be in this new life.''
But as always, her 49-year-old spouse was on hand to support the 'Red Table Talk' host through it all.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Megyn Kelly Today', Jada said: ''We have a very, very, very, unique partnership. And it's really great because when you get to a place where you can love someone and allow them to be exactly who they are ... through my journey, [I have] learned to love him in the most pure way and love everything that comes with that and he's learning to do the same.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
To a film critic, the mainstream is like a ravenous shark with a defective hypothalamus....
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaAlex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, in cinemas December 5th 2008Alex the lion,...