Jada Pinkett Smith says Jordyn Woods has ''learned a lot'' since her alleged cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

The 21-year-old model appeared on Jada's Facebook Watch talk show 'Red Table Talk' earlier this year to publicly discuss the scandal, in which she allegedly locked lips with NBA star Tristan, who at the time was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian - with whom he has 13-month-old daughter True - who is the half-sister of Jordyn's best friend Kylie Jenner.

And following the scandal, Jada has said she's pleased she was able to give Jordyn an ''opportunity'' to tell her side of the story, and insists the beauty has ''grown up'' and learned valuable lessons from the ordeal.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''You know, just once again just giving that opportunity for her to tell her story, you know? That's all anybody ever wants, so we just felt really happy to give her that opportunity.

''For us as women to be able to recognise when there's a young girl who just needs a little assistance ushering into grown womanhood and we've all been there. So as grown women, just kind of going, 'OK what happened and here's a little guidance.'

''She's doing really well and she learned a lot.''

And Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones - who appears on 'Red Table Talk' alongside the 'Girls Trip' star and her daughter Willow - agreed that learning how to deal with relationships was all part of growing up.

She added: ''Just learning how to navigate relationships, you know, that's all a part of growing up.''

Meanwhile, Jordyn described her kiss with Tristan as a drunken mistake.

Speaking during her appearance on 'Red Table Talk', she said: ''I'm not thinking, 'I shouldn't be here'. That's my first step where I went wrong. I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't even have been there. Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. It's just - we're all together. We're in a group. Never once did we leave the public area to go to a bedroom, a bathroom - we're all in plain sight.

''It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out. I don't think he's wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb move ... If I'd have told the truth from the beginning. I was there, I was drunk, this wouldn't have happened ... I have spoken a little bit with her [Khloe]. I let her know I'm willing to do whatever it is for her peace of mind. Not for my image. Not for my career.''