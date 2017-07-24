Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed her favourite hobby is creating art with oil paints.
Jada Pinkett Smith is an avid oil painter and feels as though she is meditating when she has a brush in her hand.
The 'Girl Trip' star has had an acting career which has spanned over three decades and she has also fronted heavy metal band Wicked Wisdom.
Jada also has two teenage children, son Jaden, 19, and 16-year-old daughter Willow, with her husband Will Smith and when she wants to have some time away from her family and career she locks herself away in her home studio and creates art.
And the 45-year-old actress says when she's painting it takes her away from her everyday stresses.
In an interview on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she revealed: ''I like to oil paint, I do a lot of painting. That is my love, being in my studio and painting. It's just me, the oils and the canvas, it's very soothing, it's quite a different kind of meditation. I just let the paint take me, and then I'm like, 'Look what I painted!' ''
Jada also loves nothing more than to spend quality time with her Hollywood superstar spouse Will - whom she has been married to since December 1997.
The couple have to spend a lot of time apart due to their hectic work schedules but Jada insists their arrangements work perfectly for them and she believes all married couples need to find their own way of making their relationships work.
She said: ''Our marriage works for us, I think for every marriage people have to be married in a way that works. As couples we do have to look at our relationships and work out what really works.''
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
To a film critic, the mainstream is like a ravenous shark with a defective hypothalamus....
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaAlex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, in cinemas December 5th 2008Alex the lion,...
Watch the trailer for Women The Women is led by an all-star cast, it's about...