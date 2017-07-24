Jada Pinkett Smith is an avid oil painter and feels as though she is meditating when she has a brush in her hand.

The 'Girl Trip' star has had an acting career which has spanned over three decades and she has also fronted heavy metal band Wicked Wisdom.

Jada also has two teenage children, son Jaden, 19, and 16-year-old daughter Willow, with her husband Will Smith and when she wants to have some time away from her family and career she locks herself away in her home studio and creates art.

And the 45-year-old actress says when she's painting it takes her away from her everyday stresses.

In an interview on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she revealed: ''I like to oil paint, I do a lot of painting. That is my love, being in my studio and painting. It's just me, the oils and the canvas, it's very soothing, it's quite a different kind of meditation. I just let the paint take me, and then I'm like, 'Look what I painted!' ''

Jada also loves nothing more than to spend quality time with her Hollywood superstar spouse Will - whom she has been married to since December 1997.

The couple have to spend a lot of time apart due to their hectic work schedules but Jada insists their arrangements work perfectly for them and she believes all married couples need to find their own way of making their relationships work.

She said: ''Our marriage works for us, I think for every marriage people have to be married in a way that works. As couples we do have to look at our relationships and work out what really works.''