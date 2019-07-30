Jada Pinkett Smith is in a ''really good place''.

The 47-year-old actress has said that she's realised she needs ''different things to be happy'' in both her personal and professional lives, and says working on her Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk' - in which she stars alongside her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones - has allowed her to strike that perfect balance.

She said: ''It's just kind of that transition. You have to do things much differently in the second half of life as you realise that you need different things to be happy. I'm in a really good place professionally and personally. This programme has really helped my personal self growth as well.''

The 'Girls Trip' star has been planning 'Red Table Talk' since Willow, 18, was just 11 years old, and said the idea was born when she realised she wanted her daughter to hear all about her grandmother's story.

She added: ''It all started when Willow was 11 and we did the original editor table for Mother's Say. I thought: 'Wow there's three generations of us, and we've been through varying things as three generations.' I realised Willow doesn't really know my story or her grandmother's - so that's really how the whole concept was birthed.''

Earlier this year, Jada offered up her show to family friend Jordyn Woods to use as a platform to tell her side of the story when it came to her cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend and father of her 15-month-old daughter True, Tristan Thompson.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', Jada said: ''I really felt like having a show that show that depicts the kind of communication we all desire and want to have. There are so many people that said, 'Oh my goodness we're doing the same thing in our family!'

''Having authentic conversations is what our show is about, as well as us sharing our own experiences and struggles and and how we've navigated through them.''