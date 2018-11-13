Jada Pinkett Smith has claimed she was racially harassed by a police officer when she was younger.
The 47-year-old actress has alleged that whilst she was staying in Virginia Beach several years ago, she was the victim of a racial attack when ''two white officers'' told her to get her ''n**** b***h a**'' out of the street she was on.
Speaking on her Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk' - in which she has previously discussed heavy topics including marriage and religion - the star said: ''I remember going to Virginia Beach. Remember when they had the riots? I was there by myself - terrified - trying to get back to my hotel.
''I will never forget, there were these two white officers. I was like, 'I'm just trying to get down the street so I can get to my hotel' and they said, 'You better get your n**** b***h a** off this street right now.'''
The 'Girls Trip' star was speaking to her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones on the show, who also opened up about her own experiences with racism growing up.
She said: ''I remember growing up and not being able to go to downtown and try on hats and different places that we weren't allowed to go in in our own neighbourhood. We couldn't go to the bowling alley and to get ice cream we couldn't sit at the counter.
''We couldn't go to Tiffany and try on clothes. One of my bosses said to me, 'Yeah, now you can go and try them on and steal them.'
''It still bites. I just have a lot of, probably, anger.''
Jada and her mother's comments on racism come after she previously tackled the subject of Scientology on her talk show with Leah Remini.
Leah sparked a feud with Jada last September when she claimed the 'Gotham' actresses followed the controversial religion, but reached out to her to settle their differences on the show.
Jada said: ''It was really beautiful and she reached out to me. She was much more bigger than me in that way. It was nice to reconnect and release ourselves from all that nonsense that doesn't matter...
''What was really emotional about it was realising that there was two broken little girls in us that were abandoned by their fathers and turned into fighters who clashed.''
The 'Bad Moms' star rubbished claims she was a Scientologist on Twitter last year after Leah alleged she had seen her at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre in Los Angeles on many occasions.
