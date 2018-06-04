Jada Pinkett Smith was ''heartbroken'' when her son Jaden left home at the age of 15, but knew it was the right decision for him.
The 19-year-old son of Jada and her husband Will - who also have 17-year-old daughter Willow together - left home to ''live his life'' four years ago, and the 'Girls Trip' actor has said she can still remember how ''devastated'' she was when he told her he wanted to move out of the family home.
Speaking to her son during an episode of her Facebook show 'Red Table Talk', 46-year-old Jada said: ''One thing that I've learned is that every child need something different. At 15 years old, Jaden, and I remember this day specifically, it's probably one of the most heartbreaking moments of my life. You got to a point where you told me straight up, you were like, 'Mom, I have to leave here to live my life.' I remember thinking to myself, as devastated as I was, I was like, 'He's right. The time is now. He's 15. It's time for him to leave the house.'''
Jaden was joined by his younger sister and their grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones on Jada's show this week, and added that moving out helped him to ''appreciate'' how much his parents do for him.
He said: ''It just makes you appreciate being at home, being with your parents, spending quality time with your family. You get out into the world and you just understand things.''
Jada and Will's decision to let Jaden move out at a young age has sparked debate amongst their fans in the past, but in 2016, Will praised his son for being ''fearless''.
He said: ''Jaden is 100 percent fearless, he will do anything,'' Will said. ''So as a parent, it's scary, it's really terrifying -- but he is completely willing to live and die by his own artistic decisions and he just doesn't concern himself with what people think.''
