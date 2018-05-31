Jada Pinkett Smith is keen to ''appreciate other women'' in the wake of burying the hatchet with Gabrielle Union.
Jada Pinkett Smith is keen to ''appreciate other women'' in the wake of burying the hatchet with Gabrielle Union.
The 46-year-old actress and the 'Being Mary Jane' star previously revealed they had patched up their friendship after enduring a 17-year-long feud which neither of them could remember the origin of, and Jada has now admitted that she was ''egotistical'' at the time of their falling out, and now wants to move past the drama.
Speaking during a Q&A session on Facebook in support of her 'Red Table Talk' series, she said: ''I think who I was back then was a young, egotistical girl who basically was just like, 'Okay, if she wants to have a problem with me that's fine, 'cause what difference does it make?' And one of the points that Gab brought up is that it makes a big difference because at the end of the day there's only a handful of us in this business. And I just think we grow older and we mature and we realise that we really can't appreciate ourselves without appreciating other women.''
Jada was joined by Gabrielle on the latest episode of her show, where she revealed she felt ''so good'' after the pair talked through their differences.
She said: ''This is a very special show for me, because what I decided to do was make this about creating a new girlfriend. Gab and I, we had a bit of a break, we don't know how, and she's been open to this healing, she's been open to this conversation.
''It felt so good on the phone with you to even just go, 'Hey, I'm sorry that I didn't even take the time to talk to you, you know? And then I had to just apologise and just thinking to myself, 'Damn, Jada! That was some petty a** s**t!' But, at the same time going, 'Well, that's where you were then. Thank God you're someplace else now.'''
Gabrielle, 45, also admitted that she had considered talking to Jada to end their spat several times over the years, but had always said ''it's not gonna affect my life''.
Jada then added: ''Every time we would see each other we were always cordial and always nice, but it was always tension.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
To a film critic, the mainstream is like a ravenous shark with a defective hypothalamus....
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaAlex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, in cinemas December 5th 2008Alex the lion,...