Jada Pinkett Smith is keen to ''appreciate other women'' in the wake of burying the hatchet with Gabrielle Union.

The 46-year-old actress and the 'Being Mary Jane' star previously revealed they had patched up their friendship after enduring a 17-year-long feud which neither of them could remember the origin of, and Jada has now admitted that she was ''egotistical'' at the time of their falling out, and now wants to move past the drama.

Speaking during a Q&A session on Facebook in support of her 'Red Table Talk' series, she said: ''I think who I was back then was a young, egotistical girl who basically was just like, 'Okay, if she wants to have a problem with me that's fine, 'cause what difference does it make?' And one of the points that Gab brought up is that it makes a big difference because at the end of the day there's only a handful of us in this business. And I just think we grow older and we mature and we realise that we really can't appreciate ourselves without appreciating other women.''

Jada was joined by Gabrielle on the latest episode of her show, where she revealed she felt ''so good'' after the pair talked through their differences.

She said: ''This is a very special show for me, because what I decided to do was make this about creating a new girlfriend. Gab and I, we had a bit of a break, we don't know how, and she's been open to this healing, she's been open to this conversation.

''It felt so good on the phone with you to even just go, 'Hey, I'm sorry that I didn't even take the time to talk to you, you know? And then I had to just apologise and just thinking to myself, 'Damn, Jada! That was some petty a** s**t!' But, at the same time going, 'Well, that's where you were then. Thank God you're someplace else now.'''

Gabrielle, 45, also admitted that she had considered talking to Jada to end their spat several times over the years, but had always said ''it's not gonna affect my life''.

Jada then added: ''Every time we would see each other we were always cordial and always nice, but it was always tension.''