Jada Pinkett Smith will ''never'' divorce her husband Will Smith.

The 46-year-old actress has been married to the 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star - with whom she has 19-year-old son Jaden and 17-year-old daughter Willow - for over 20 years, and says that whilst split rumours may frequently circle the pair, they're not even remotely close to ever calling it quits.

She said: ''I'm just, like, keep [the divorce rumours] coming. Here's the thing about Will and I - [we] are family. That is never going down. It's just not. Ever.

''We are family. Take out all that whole marriage/relationship crap, at the end of the day, Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down, doesn't matter. All that relationship and what people think ideas of a husband, partner and all that, man, whatever. At the end of the day, that is a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period.''

And the 'Girls Trip' star is set to open up about her ''unique partnership'' with her 49-year-old spouse in greater detail on the next season of her recently renewed Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk', as she has revealed the star will be joining her for an episode.

Speaking on Wednesday's (13.06.18) episode of radio show 'Sway's Universe', Jada said: ''Will wanted to do the first 10. I was like, 'Listen, I'm gonna get to you.' We're probably going to talk about the very unique partnership we have.''

Her comments come after she previously gushed over Will - who also has 25-year-old son Trey from his previous marriage - as she praised the ''pure'' love the pair have for one another.

She said: ''We have a very, very, very, unique partnership. And it's really great because when you get to a place where you can love someone and allow them to be exactly who they are ... through my journey, [I have] learned to love him in the most pure way and love everything that comes with that and he's learning to do the same.''