Jada Pinkett Smith thinks she'd be a ''horrific'' Oscars host, as she says there's ''so many other people'' who would do a better job.
The Academy Awards are still searching for a host for next month's glitzy award ceremony after Kevin Hart stepped down from the role when previous homophobic tweets he had made were resurfaced, but 47-year-old actress Jada doesn't think she's the right person for the job.
She said: ''I would be horrific at hosting the Oscars. Let me tell you, as an artist you have to know your limits. You have to know you limitations. A host, for me, with the Oscars - it would probably be the worst Oscars they ever had.''
Despite her reservations, the 'Girls Trip' star wouldn't rule out the chance of her hosting the show in the future, but she believes there's ''so many other people'' who would do a better job.
Speaking to People Now, she added: ''Anything is possible, I should never say never. But I would honestly say there's so many other people who would do a far better job than me, and I don't say that a lot.''
Jada isn't the only person to have distanced themselves from the Oscars host role either, as stars including Oprah Winfrey and Chris Rock have said they wouldn't like to take on the responsibility.
When Oprah was asked if she would consider hosting the Oscars if the Academy were to ask her, she simply said: ''No.''
And comedian Chris Rock said that whilst he doesn't want to host the ceremony, he thinks Steve Martin - who has previously hosted the Oscars three times, most recently with Alec Baldwin in 2010 - should return to the helm once again.
After spotting the 'Father of the Bride' star in the crowd at an event earlier this month, Chris exclaimed: ''Steve Martin, you should host the Oscars! You were the best. I'm not doing that s**t! You're not getting me.''
