Jada Pinkett Smith hopes her show 'Red Table Talk' will encourage women to talk to one another.
Jada Pinkett Smith wants to encourage women to talk to each other.
The 'Girls Trip' star hopes her show 'Red Table Talk' helps women to share things with one another and support each other.
She said: ''There were three women that were courageous enough to be super transparent with me. Ruby Dee, Pauletta Washington, and Salma Hayek. Three. They were so transparent with me and gave it to me so real, and so raw that those three conversations literally changed the trajectory of my life. And then I was like, 'Why don't we have more conversations like this? Like, if I had had this conversation earlier I would've done something different. Like, why aren't we talking in a way in which sharing and offering ourselves? In the way that we can help each other grow, help each other have the lives that we want?'''
And the 47-year-old actress thinks there is nothing ''unique'' about what women go through and everyone would feel better if they could share and impart their wisdom to other women.
She added: ''That's really what made me say, 'Listen, this is ridiculous.' Everybody's holding information all close to the chest. We really all have information for each other. [If] we would just talk to each other, we would know we're not in this game alone. We're all going through the same thing. It ain't nothing unique. It's not nothing different.''
Jada was inspired to do her 'Red Table Talk' show after calling an impromptu chat between herself, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and her daughter Willow Smith.
She shared to Entertainment Tonight: ''It was a concept that I thought about years ago when I think Willow was maybe 11. We did it that one Mother's Day, a one off. We did one red table 'cause I was like, 'Wow it'd be great to see three generations of women sit down and have a real conversation. I want to do this as a way to celebrate motherhood.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
To a film critic, the mainstream is like a ravenous shark with a defective hypothalamus....
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaAlex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, in cinemas December 5th 2008Alex the lion,...