Jada Pinkett Smith wants to encourage women to talk to each other.

The 'Girls Trip' star hopes her show 'Red Table Talk' helps women to share things with one another and support each other.

She said: ''There were three women that were courageous enough to be super transparent with me. Ruby Dee, Pauletta Washington, and Salma Hayek. Three. They were so transparent with me and gave it to me so real, and so raw that those three conversations literally changed the trajectory of my life. And then I was like, 'Why don't we have more conversations like this? Like, if I had had this conversation earlier I would've done something different. Like, why aren't we talking in a way in which sharing and offering ourselves? In the way that we can help each other grow, help each other have the lives that we want?'''

And the 47-year-old actress thinks there is nothing ''unique'' about what women go through and everyone would feel better if they could share and impart their wisdom to other women.

She added: ''That's really what made me say, 'Listen, this is ridiculous.' Everybody's holding information all close to the chest. We really all have information for each other. [If] we would just talk to each other, we would know we're not in this game alone. We're all going through the same thing. It ain't nothing unique. It's not nothing different.''

Jada was inspired to do her 'Red Table Talk' show after calling an impromptu chat between herself, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and her daughter Willow Smith.

She shared to Entertainment Tonight: ''It was a concept that I thought about years ago when I think Willow was maybe 11. We did it that one Mother's Day, a one off. We did one red table 'cause I was like, 'Wow it'd be great to see three generations of women sit down and have a real conversation. I want to do this as a way to celebrate motherhood.''