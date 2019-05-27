Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted she can become ''vicious'' sometimes.
The 47-year-old actress - who is married to Will Smith - has admitted she's done some ''unloving things'' in the past because she has a ''mean'' side to her.
Speaking on her Facebook series 'Red Table Talk', she told her 18-year-old daughter Willow: ''I've done some very unloving things to people that I love because of my fear and my ego because once my ego kicks in, we in trouble. That Jada, baby, she ain't cute. She's a vicious one and she's mean.
''Even in my pain, I've had to learn to be more open, more honest, more vulnerable. Not go to the space of ego and lay it down. Will and I had a conversation recently that love and fear are fraternal twins. Any time you're trying to love on a deep level, you'll come up against the vicious face of fear.''
This isn't the first time Jada has spoken about her relationship with Will - who she married in 1997 - as she previously said there had been a ''deterioration.''
She explained: ''Let me tell you, nobody talks about the sacrifice, the deterioration and the dissolving of fantasies. You, right now, have in your mind your perfect woman. And when you find that woman, she's gonna be a goddess to you. We fall in love with the goddess, or the god, within that person, and then when we actually meet the human being, then we gotta learn how to love that one.
''The reason why it is so important to me to be able to stick it out is to really get to the true meaning of love, in my opinion, it is unconditional. It has to be because we are all too flawed. No matter how much work we do! It never ends.''
Jada and Will also have 20-year-old son Jaden together.
