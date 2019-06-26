Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith have a ''stronger bond'' now than they did at the start of their relationship.

The 47-year-old actress- who has children Jaden, 20, and Willow, 18, with her husband of 21 years - opened up about a time in her life, around ten years into her marriage, when she felt ''depleted'' by her family unit not getting enough ''attention and care''.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''It just felt like loss. There was too much concentration on what was happening externally, and the family unit itself wasn't getting the attention and care that I felt we needed.

''Will's like, 'We just came from Oslo, going to the [2009] Nobel Peace Prize ceremony [for Barack Obama] as a family, you've got a big house with a lake - isn't this amazing?!' And I'm like, 'No'.

''By the time my 40th [birthday] came, I was like, 'I can't do it anymore.' I was so depleted.''

However, the 'Red Table Talk' host explained she got through the difficult time by ''transforming'' her relationship with Will, 50 and was able to ''re-create what they had'' to eventually end up in a ''beautiful place'' as a couple.

She said: ''I had to really take time out for me and figure out what I wanted for myself. I had to kind of put everyone aside and ask, 'What would I do every day if it was just Jada?' I literally had no idea.

''I am kind of a ride-or-die chick. I just knew with the kind of love that Will and I share -- which is beyond romantic love -- that we could transform our union and figure out how to re-create what we had.

''The journey between Will and me... we have come to such a beautiful place. I feel like we have a stronger bond than we even had in the beginning.''