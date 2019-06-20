Jada Pinkett Smith had a threesome when she was ''very young''.

The 47-year-old actress - who has children Jaden, 20, and Willow, 18, with her husband Will Smith - has confessed that she had experimented while in her ''early 20s'' however she didn't enjoy it as there wasn't enough ''intimacy''.

In a clip of Monday's episode (24.06.18) of her Facebook Watch 'Red Table Talk' show, she said: ''I had a threesome once. I was very, very young. Like early 20s.

''I didn't like it. It just didn't have the level of intimacy [I wanted]. But I tried it once and I was like, 'Well, that's not for me.'''

However, the 'Girls Trip' star explained that she could consider having sex with two people if she was ''in love'' and feels that she was simply too young at the time.

She said: ''But I always think if I was in love with two people, that's another level. I could see and join a threesome then, but I was a kid. I saw two cute people and I was like, 'Hey.'''

Her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, replied ''[It was] a sexual experiment.''

The confession comes after the 'Gotham' star was honoured with the Trailblazer prize at the MTV Movies & TV Awards Saturday (15.06.19) night, where she opened up about overcoming ''internal obstacles'' during her acceptance speech.

Speaking to the audience as she started her speech, Jada said: ''Often we applaud the trails people blaze in the external world that we can see, but very rarely do we applaud the trails that are blazed in the hidden rooms of the mind that are full of uncertainty, false beliefs and pain.

''And it's these internal obstacles that must be challenged in order to muster the courage to forge new paths that we can see in the world.''