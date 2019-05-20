Jada Pinkett Smith used to have a ''porn addiction''.

The 47-year-old actress has admitted that ''back in the day'' before she began dating her now-husband Will Smith - with whom she has Jaden, 20, and Willow, 18 - she used to be addicted to watching pornographic content, and knew exactly where to find ''some good porn''.

She said: ''If I was still on my porn game, I'd be able to show you some good porn. Back in the day I had a little porn addiction, but I wasn't in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, believe it or not, thank goodness.''

The 'Girls Trip' star made her comments as she spoke on the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk', where she was joined by her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow to discuss ''the effects of pornography on relationships''.

She added: ''We're here to talk about the effects of pornography on relationships. This is an interesting one, and I actually feel like I was using 'addiction' a little lightly. And maybe I'll say now that I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life where I was trying to practice abstinence.''

Willow then asked her mother if her ''fixation'' on porn came from an ''emotional'' place, which Jada says it did.

She said: ''It was actually like filling an emptiness, at least you think it is. But it's actually not.''

Elsewhere in the chat, Willow admits she was first exposed to pornography around the age of 11, and Jada says she became aware of what her daughter was being exposed to through the Tumblr app.

Jada said: ''I remember the first time I went on Willow's Tumblr, she was 10 or 11. She was very matter of fact, she said, 'I'm going to my Tumblr page but as we're going to the Tumblr page you're going to see a lot of stuff. This has nothing to do with me.' So she's just scrolling, scrolling. And when I tell you I saw some of the most hardcore pornography on Tumblr ... I saw some hardcore stuff. I was like, 'Willow!' And she said, 'Don't even pay attention to it.'''