Jada Pinkett Smith thinks her appearance in 'Girls Trip' will be ''supremely important'' for black women.
Jada Pinkett Smith thinks her appearance in 'Girls Trip' will be ''supremely important'' for black women.
The 45-year-old actress stars as Lisa in the comedy movie which sees her team up with fellow stars Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, and Tiffany Haddish, and has said the idea of having four black females in lead roles is a ''beautiful thing'' in terms of gender and racial equality.
Speaking to NPR Radio, Jada said: ''I think it is important for black women to see us having this experience. And I also think it's important for black women to see that just because it's a movie starring black women, that we don't have to hold it close - like, this is ours.
''Nobody else can ... You know what? No one else can. This is just for us - because it's really not about that. And I do think, as a community, we have to be willing to share our space. And I know that that is a very sensitive subject. It is a beautiful thing to see four black women in a summer movie and having so many different people from so many backgrounds appreciate it. And I think that's supremely important.''
It isn't the first time Jada has spoken about the importance of her movie in terms of racial equality either, as she recently claimed Hollywood is ''improving'' when it comes to diversity.
She said: ''I definitely think so. I think things are moving in a good direction. We have a lot of work to do, a lot of work to do - a lot of work to do. Like, I did a movie like 'Bad Moms'. 'Bad Moms' was majority white women. And just the way in which the studio handled that movie, in my opinion, was very different than this movie.''
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
The critically-acclaimed Netflix original series is making its return this October.
U2 took to Twitter to share a picture of 80,000 fans at their Dublin gig, but their photograph has hit headlines for the wrong reasons after a guy in...
Check out her hilarious dance battle with Jimmy Fallon.
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
To a film critic, the mainstream is like a ravenous shark with a defective hypothalamus....
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaAlex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, in cinemas December 5th 2008Alex the lion,...
Watch the trailer for Women The Women is led by an all-star cast, it's about...