Jada Pinkett Smith ''lost'' herself whilst supporting her husband Will Smith as she had ''relinquished a lot of her power'' to him during the early stages of their relationship.
Jada Pinkett Smith ''lost'' herself whilst supporting her husband Will Smith.
The 'Girls Trip' star admitted she had ''relinquished a lot of her power'' to her famous spouse earlier on in their marriage but she soon realised she could be her own person too.
She explained: ''We do relinquish a lot of our power to our men that we've given our lives to. And at first, I gave it all over. And then I realised, 'Oh this is not working.' And you get just a little disappointed because you feel like, 'I gave it all to you and you took it and you misused it - you stopped listening to me.'''
Speaking on an episode of Red Table Talk, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, added: ''She felt like she lost herself in supporting Will and his dreams and his career, and the idea that he had of what their relationship was gonna be.''
Meanwhile, Jada previously insisted she doesn't have a ''conventional marriage''.
She explained: ''I knew that I was not built for conventional marriage. Even the word 'wife': it's a golden cage, swallow the key. Even before I was married, I was like, 'That'll kill me.' And it damn near did! So why wouldn't you share what you've been through, when you see that other people are out there, trying to figure this crap out? We decided to make it public because it's part of the healing. I feel like if we don't have real understanding about it, I don't know if interpersonal relationships are possible.''
The 48-year-old actress considers Will to be her ''life partner'' rather than a husband.
She added: ''Will is my life partner and I could not ask for a better one. I adore him, I never want people to think it was Will I didn't want to marry - he and I were talking about this the other day. But I can assure you that some of the most powerful women in the world feel caged and tied, because of the sacrifices they have to make to be in that position. So I wanted to talk about how we really feel about marriage. How do we really feel about different, unconventional relationships? How do we really feel about raising children? Honestly.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
To a film critic, the mainstream is like a ravenous shark with a defective hypothalamus....
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaAlex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, in cinemas December 5th 2008Alex the lion,...