Jada Pinkett Smith felt ''so good'' when she repaired her friendship with Gabrielle Union.

The 46-year-old actress and the 'Being Mary Jane' star revealed earlier this month that they had suffered a falling out 17 years ago, and during a candid chat on Jada's 'Red Table Talk' - which was posted on Facebook on Monday (28.05.18) - the stars opened up about getting their friendship back on track.

Jada said: ''This is a very special show for me, because what I decided to do was make this about creating a new girlfriend. Gab and I, we had a bit of a break, we don't know how, and she's been open to this healing, she's been open to this conversation.

''It felt so good on the phone with you to even just go, 'Hey, I'm sorry that I didn't even take the time to talk to you, you know? And then I had to just apologise and just thinking to myself, 'Damn, Jada! That was some petty a** s**t!' But, at the same time going, 'Well, that's where you were then. Thank God you're someplace else now.'''

Gabrielle, 45, also admitted that she had considered talking to Jada to end their spat several times over the years, but had always said ''it's not gonna affect my life''.

Jada then added: ''Every time we would see each other we were always cordial and always nice, but it was always tension.''

The pair's reconciliation comes after Jada revealed the details of their secret 17-year feud earlier this month whilst promoting the start of her new series.

She said: ''I have a really touching episode with Gabrielle Union. We haven't been on the best of terms for 17 years, and we have a reconciliation.

''When the producers said we want to do a girlfriends show ... her name just kept coming up ... it just couldn't be anything else.''

But the 'Girl's Trip' star admitted neither her nor Gabrielle know how their spat began, so burying the hatchet was easy.