Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith don't celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The 'Girls Trip' star and her 50-year-old actor husband got married on New Year's Eve in 1997, but the couple don't feel the need to mark the occasion, because their marriage isn't ''steeped in that day''.

During an episode of her Facebook Watch series 'Red Table Talk', the actress told her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and her 18-year-old daughter Willow: ''It's more of a life partnership, so it's not steeped in that day. We don't really celebrate that day, any more, in that sense, because the context of our union is totally different.''

The 47-year-old actress no longer worries if the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star decides to go off on an ''adventure'' while she stays at home on December 31.

She said: ''Usually, Will on New Year's likes to be in an adventure in the world somewhere. There's no telling where he's gonna be. And I like to be inside, I don't wanna be out in the world. He now has the freedom to go and have an awesome adventure of some kind.''

Previously on an episode of the series, Jada revealed she ''cried the whole way down the aisle'' because she didn't want to marry Will.

The 'Bad Moms' star ''never really agreed'' with the idea of tying the knot so she was ''so upset'' at being put under pressure to wed Will, and to make matters worse she was undergoing a ''horrible'' pregnancy with the couple's son Jaden, who is now 20, at the time.

She said: ''I was under so much pressure being a young actress - being young, pregnant, I was just like, I didn't know what to do. But I knew I never wanted to be married.

''My first trimester was horrible. And I was so upset that I had to have a wedding. I was so p***ed. I went crying down the freaking aisle, I cried the whole way down the aisle.

''I just never really agreed with the construct. I still don't.

''Till death do us part is real for me, but all of the rules and all of the ideas. This title, 'wife', the accepted conventional definition of wife in the paradigm - I'm not that.''

However, Will had the opposite view to his wife about their wedding day, and couldn't wait to get hitched.

He said: ''There wasn't a day in my life that I wanted anything other than being married and having a family.

''From literally five years old, I was picturing what my family would be.''

A few months prior to their big day, Jada knew she had fallen pregnant with Jaden, after predicting the outcome just ''four seconds'' after the couple had sex.

In the joint chat, Will added: ''It was literally four seconds after we had sex and she was like, 'Gasp.' And I was like, 'Babe, you OK?'

''And she was like, 'I'm pregnant.' And I was like, 'Babe, I think scientifically you're not pregnant.' ''