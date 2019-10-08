Jada Pinkett Smith has credited Oprah Winfrey with making her show 'Red Table Talk' possible.

The 48-year-old actress launched her Facebook Watch series - where she stars alongside her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow Smith, as well as a host of special guests - in 2018, and has said it's thanks to her mentor Oprah that she was able to get the show up and running.

Posting a professional picture of herself and Oprah during a red carpet event on Instagram, Jada wrote: ''This woman beside me is the only reason @RedTableTalk could even be imagined. Thank you @Oprah and congrats [photo]: @jas (sic)''

Jada's post comes after Oprah, 65, was honoured at the grand opening of Tyler Perry's historic film studio, Tyler Perry Studios, in Atlanta, Georgia over the weekend.

The 50-year-old actor named a soundstage in Oprah's honour, where a three-course seated dinner was hosted.

Speaking about Tyler's studio - which also honoured other African American stars such as John Singleton, Spike Lee, Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Sidney Poitier, Whoopi Goldberg, Cicely Tyson, and Harry Belafonte - Oprah said: ''Tyler is my little big brother. To see him rise to this moment that I know he's dreamed about, planned, defined, clarify for himself, it's just a fulfilment of a dream. It's wonderful to see.''

Meanwhile, Jada recently had her whole family - including husband Will Smith, son Jaden Smith, and stepson Trey Smith - on an episode of 'Red Table Talk', where they spoke about Will's decision to go on a diet, after his family began calling him ''Pudge Muffin''.

He said: ''I couldn't believe I got to 50 years old without knowing you literally are what you eat. I eat food like an addict. I love food, but I realised my relationship with food was I eat for fun. I eat for joy.''