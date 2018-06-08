Jada Pinkett Smith has been ''concerned'' over her son's dating choices, though she wouldn't name the partners she's disapproved of.
Jada Pinkett Smith has been ''concerned'' over her son's dating choices.
The 46-year-old actress has 19-year-old Jaden and 17-year-old Willow with her husband Will Smith, and has admitted that whilst her daughter has ''spectacular'' taste in romantic partners, she can't always say the same for her son.
Asked about her brood's dating habits, she said: ''There've been a few - I've been concerned. Actually, Willow, her choices have been spectacular, in all honesty.''
The 'Girls Trip' star - who is also the step-mother of Will's 25-year-old son Trey - didn't elaborate on which of Jaden's romances were red flags, but said she will always support her brood with whomever they choose to date, even if she doesn't like their partner.
Speaking during the Q&A session for her most recent 'Red Table Talk' episode, Jada added: ''You got to go with the flow. Your kids aren't always going to date people that you love, but I've learned that you really have to just be there and support, because [if you don't] that can create a conflict that you can't get around.''
The actress is known for giving her brood the space they need to be individuals, and famously allowed her son Jaden to move out when he was just 15.
Recently, Jada admitted the decision left her ''heartbroken'', but said she ultimately knew it was the right thing for him.
She said: ''One thing that I've learned is that every child need something different. At 15 years old, Jaden, and I remember this day specifically, it's probably one of the most heartbreaking moments of my life. You got to a point where you told me straight up, you were like, 'Mom, I have to leave here to live my life.' I remember thinking to myself, as devastated as I was, I was like, 'He's right. The time is now. He's 15. It's time for him to leave the house.'''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
To a film critic, the mainstream is like a ravenous shark with a defective hypothalamus....
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaAlex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, in cinemas December 5th 2008Alex the lion,...