Jada Pinkett Smith has been ''concerned'' over her son's dating choices.

The 46-year-old actress has 19-year-old Jaden and 17-year-old Willow with her husband Will Smith, and has admitted that whilst her daughter has ''spectacular'' taste in romantic partners, she can't always say the same for her son.

Asked about her brood's dating habits, she said: ''There've been a few - I've been concerned. Actually, Willow, her choices have been spectacular, in all honesty.''

The 'Girls Trip' star - who is also the step-mother of Will's 25-year-old son Trey - didn't elaborate on which of Jaden's romances were red flags, but said she will always support her brood with whomever they choose to date, even if she doesn't like their partner.

Speaking during the Q&A session for her most recent 'Red Table Talk' episode, Jada added: ''You got to go with the flow. Your kids aren't always going to date people that you love, but I've learned that you really have to just be there and support, because [if you don't] that can create a conflict that you can't get around.''

The actress is known for giving her brood the space they need to be individuals, and famously allowed her son Jaden to move out when he was just 15.

Recently, Jada admitted the decision left her ''heartbroken'', but said she ultimately knew it was the right thing for him.

She said: ''One thing that I've learned is that every child need something different. At 15 years old, Jaden, and I remember this day specifically, it's probably one of the most heartbreaking moments of my life. You got to a point where you told me straight up, you were like, 'Mom, I have to leave here to live my life.' I remember thinking to myself, as devastated as I was, I was like, 'He's right. The time is now. He's 15. It's time for him to leave the house.'''