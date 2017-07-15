Jada Pinkett Smith was rejected to portray her now-husband Will Smith's girlfriend in 'The Fresh Prince of Bell-Air' because she was ''too short''.
Jada Pinkett Smith auditioned to be now-husband Will Smith's love interest in 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'.
The 45-year-old actress has revealed she was turned down by the producers of the popular US sitcom - which run from 1990 to 1996 - because she was ''too short'' to be the 48-year-old hunk's on-screen girlfriend on the show which he portrayed himself.
Jada - who married Will the year after the programme came to an end in 1997 - told TV show 'Extra': ''I auditioned for 'Fresh Prince', and they told me I was too short to play Will's girlfriend only for me to become his wife!''
The 'Magic Mike XXL' star - who has 19-year-old son Jaden and 16-year-old daughter Willow with Will - also revealed after becoming a successful movie star they invited her back to the show, but she turned it down.
She said: ''You know, once I got on my feet, and you know I was doing my thing ... I had done a couple of movies and I did 'Different World', then Fresh Prince wanna come back and be like, 'We need you on the show.' I was like, 'No, I'm a movie star, I don't have time.'''
Will - who also has 24-year-old son Trey with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino - reunited with his 'Fresh Prince' cast mates in March.
The Hollywood star was joined in a photo by Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell.
However, one notable absentee from the photograph was actor James Avery, who played Philip Banks on the show, but passed away in December 2013.
Alfonso, who appeared as Carlton Banks, captioned the image on Instagram: ''Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.''
Ever since the show went off the air in 1996, there has been frequent rumours of a reunion.
But Will has previously insisted a much-discussed reboot of the sitcom will only happen ''when Hell freezes over''.
Asked last year about the prospect of a reunion, Will said: ''I don't think ever - like, pretty close to when Hell freezes over. Pretty close, like, we're gonna leave that one alone.''
In total, the original 'Fresh Prince of Bell-Air' ran for six seasons and aired 148 episodes.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
New album 'Flower Boy' comes later this summer.
The director is thought to have written a script on the Manson family murders
Reports have suggested the hitmaker is in "secret discussions" abut next year's prestigious show
Stranger Things Is Back And Looking Better Than Ever
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
To a film critic, the mainstream is like a ravenous shark with a defective hypothalamus....
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaAlex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, in cinemas December 5th 2008Alex the lion,...
Watch the trailer for Women The Women is led by an all-star cast, it's about...