Jada Pinkett Smith says the key to her successful marriage to Will Smith is accepting they aren't ''perfect''.

The Hollywood couple have been together since 1997 and have had their ups and downs, but the 45-year-old actress says ''growing'' past the problems is what makes their relationship stronger.

She told Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''As long as you know that your relationship is not perfect, because that is when you get in trouble.

''Relating to the imperfections is what makes everything perfect and that you know a part of being in a relationship is growing together.''

The dark-haired beauty - who has 19-year-old son Jaden and 16-year-old daughter Willow with the 'Suicide Squad' star - is currently in Australia promoting her new movie 'Girls Trip' and spoke about how relatable her character Lisa is as a mother who has lost her ''groove'' because all of her focus has been on bringing up her children.

Appearing on TV show 'The Project', she spilled: ''All of our focus goes into raising our child or children and then you just kind of wake up one day and go, 'Oh,my gosh, where did I go?'

''I think every woman who has had kids has definitely lost her groove at some point.

''It takes us a minute to regain ourselves. I definitely related to Lisa in that way as well.''

When the presenter implied that Jada is a cool mum, she said: ''I have lost my groove for sure at times. For sure!''