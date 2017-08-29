Jada Pinkett Smith says the key to her longstanding marriage to Will Smith is that they don't hide the fact they aren't ''perfect''
Jada Pinkett Smith says the key to her successful marriage to Will Smith is accepting they aren't ''perfect''.
The Hollywood couple have been together since 1997 and have had their ups and downs, but the 45-year-old actress says ''growing'' past the problems is what makes their relationship stronger.
She told Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''As long as you know that your relationship is not perfect, because that is when you get in trouble.
''Relating to the imperfections is what makes everything perfect and that you know a part of being in a relationship is growing together.''
The dark-haired beauty - who has 19-year-old son Jaden and 16-year-old daughter Willow with the 'Suicide Squad' star - is currently in Australia promoting her new movie 'Girls Trip' and spoke about how relatable her character Lisa is as a mother who has lost her ''groove'' because all of her focus has been on bringing up her children.
Appearing on TV show 'The Project', she spilled: ''All of our focus goes into raising our child or children and then you just kind of wake up one day and go, 'Oh,my gosh, where did I go?'
''I think every woman who has had kids has definitely lost her groove at some point.
''Because, naturally, all of our focus goes into raising our child or our children and then you just kind of wake up one day and go, ''Oh,my gosh, where did I go?'
''It takes us a minute to regain ourselves. I definitely related to Lisa in that way as well.''
When the presenter implied that Jada is a cool mum, she said: ''I have lost my groove for sure at times. For sure!''
'Gaga: Five Foot Two' will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, then will appear on Netflix on September 22nd.
This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
To a film critic, the mainstream is like a ravenous shark with a defective hypothalamus....
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaAlex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, in cinemas December 5th 2008Alex the lion,...