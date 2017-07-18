Jada Pinkett Smith is still ''learning'' about Will Smith.

The 'Girls Trip' actress has been married to the 'Suicide Squad' star since 1997 and despite their longstanding romance, she is always ''working'' on the pair's relationship as she feels that is what makes a marriage successful.

Speaking to NBC's Megyn Kelly, she said: ''That's what marriage is about; it's work. You think you know the person you're with after 15 years, but that's just not true. I'm just learning more about myself and so is he. That is what this is all about, learning and growing together.''

Meanwhile, Will previously revealed he and Jada have had marriage counselling.

He explained: ''I've done a lot of marriage counselling. What happens in a marriage once you do counselling, the truth comes out. And you sit across from your wife and you've said all of your truth and she has said all of her truth. You look at each other and you can't imagine you could ever possibly love each other again now the truth is out.

''It creates a dark moment. But for me it's the dark before the dawn. When the truth comes out and people have to say who they are and what they think, you get to know who they are. I think that's the cleansing before you get to the other side that is understanding and moving forward in our relationship.''

And Jada recently confessed she is ''happier than she has ever been''.

She said: ''I think as you get older, you really get to the point where you just don't care anymore what people think.

''There's a certain freedom that comes with that, which you really don't have when you're young. With age comes a lot of wisdom and I'm happier now than I have ever been, so it's good.''