Jada Pinkett Smith almost quit acting to study psychology.

The 47-year-old actress admits that whilst she was always sure that she wanted to pursue a Hollywood career as a child, she ''lost'' her ''desire'' for acting after a while, and seriously considered walking away in order to go back to school and study psychology.

She said: ''There were no questions in my early years. Maybe later on. I kind of lost my desire to be in this industry for a lot of different reasons, and I was actually thinking about going back to school for psychology.''

The 'Girls Trip' star ultimately decided to stick to her acting career because she'd already come so far, but took a short break in order to wait until she felt ''motivated'' enough to take on another movie.

Speaking at the Sundance Film Festival, she added: ''I was like, you've been doing this a long time, girl. Just sit back. I just had to wait until I was motivated again. I had to wait until something came along and sparked me because I had just lost the desire to be in this game.''

It isn't the first time Jada has voiced her battles with her career, as on an episode of her Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk' last year, she revealed she had a ''complete emotional collapse'' after she reached ''a certain amount of success''.

She said: ''I had gotten to LA and gotten a certain amount of success and realised that that wasn't the answer. It wasn't what was going to make everything okay. [It] actually made this worse. I was extremely suicidal, I had a complete emotional collapse.''

''It's like when you just don't have control over emotions,, your thoughts, you feel completely and utterly out of control. I don't even think at that particular time I understood what I was going through.''