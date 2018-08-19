A 'Girls Trip' sequel is in the works.

The 2017 comedy starred Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish as a reunited group of college friends and the actresses are trying to co-ordinate their other commitments in order to make a follow-up movie, though there are few details about the project as yet.

Reggina revealed to BuzzFeed News: ''We're trying to make [a sequel] happen.

''So we're trying to get everything together with the schedule. I think they're working on something.

''I don't know where we're going. I don't know where the girls are going, but... we're going somewhere.''

Jada previously admitted she was keen to make a sequel to the road trip movie because she was so proud of how well it had performed.

She said: ''We've talked about doing a sequel, so we'll see if it happens, but I think with the success of the movie it will happen ... It's just done $30 million at the weekend, so I'm so proud. They're saying that we've taken rated R comedies out of their slump so it's a nice moment for us for sure.

''The movie has a lot of heart and great messages about empowerment and living your truth so you get a little bit of everything.''

The 45-year-old actress believes the secret to the success of the movie is that the four main stars and the rest of the cast had so much fun during shooting and that spirit of fun and camaraderie comes through on the big screen.

She added: ''Making the movie was a girls' trip we really had a special bond and I think that audiences can feel that. It's naughty.''

Universal has yet to make an official announcement about 'Girls Trip 2'.