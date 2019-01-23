Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed she has discussed two potential locations for another 'Girls Trip' movie - but they are yet to seal a deal for a second instalment.
Jada Pinkett Smith says 'Girls Trip 2' could see the Flossy Posse head to South Africa or Rio de Janeiro.
The 2017 comedy starred Jada, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish as a reunited group of college friends who get up to no good on a work vacation in New Orleans.
The 47-year-old actress - who played Lisa Cooper in the first movie - has revealed they have discussed the locations for filming for the sequel, and admitted she hopes they can ''work out a deal'' to get the hilarious comedy back in the theatre for another instalment.
During an appearance on BUILD Series in New York on Tuesday (22.01.19), she spilled: ''We had such a good time.
''I really miss them. We stay in contact. We haven't been able to all get together in a while, but I'm hoping that we're gonna have this deal figured out so we can make a 'Girls Trip 2'.
''I'm ready for more Flossy Posse, trust me. ''I'm ready to have some fun with my girls!''
On the locations they have discussed, she said: ''We talked about Rio and South Africa.''
Jada previously admitted she was keen to make a sequel to the road trip movie because she was so proud of how well it had performed.
She said: ''We've talked about doing a sequel, so we'll see if it happens, but I think with the success of the movie it will happen ... It's just done $30 million at the weekend, so I'm so proud. They're saying that we've taken rated R comedies out of their slump so it's a nice moment for us for sure.
''The movie has a lot of heart and great messages about empowerment and living your truth so you get a little bit of everything.''
The 'Bad Moms' star added that the secret to the success of the movie is that the four main stars and the rest of the cast had so much fun during shooting and that spirit of fun and camaraderie comes through on the big screen.
She added: ''Making the movie was a girls' trip we really had a special bond and I think that audiences can feel that. It's naughty.''
Universal has yet to make an official announcement about 'Girls Trip 2'.
