DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON will be honoured with the Generation Award at the MTV TV & Movie Awards.

The 'Rampage' actor and former wrestling champion - who has 17-year-old Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia and three-year-old Jasmine and 13-month-old Tiana with his long-time partner Lauren Hashian - will be recognised for his iconic work on the big and small screen and for being ''an action star with a flair for comedy'', as well as, a ''true family man''.

Amy Doyle, General Manager at MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo, said: ''Johnson is an icon on both film and TV who has become one of the most beloved actors of our generation.

''Throughout his career, Johnson has proven to be the ultimate badass - an action star with a flair for comedy, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and a true family man.

''He continues to captivate his audience worldwide and we are thrilled to celebrate him with the Generation Award.''

The 'Baywatch' star - who stars as retired athlete Spencer Strasmore in hit US comedy series 'Ballers' - previously co-hosted the awards show with his 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' co-star Kevin Hart in 2016.

He follows in the footsteps of last year's winner of the prestigious accolade, Chris Pratt, and the likes of Tom Cruise, Will Smith and Johnny Depp, who have all been honoured with the gong for stars who have had a variety of impressive roles.

The ceremony, which is held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on June 18, and is hosted by Zachary Levi, will also see Jada Pinkett Smith presented with the Trailblazer award.

The 47-year-old actress - who has children Jaden, 20, and Willow, 18, with her husband Will Smith - will receive the prestigious accolade from her 'Girls Trip' co-star Tiffany Haddish in honour of her ''powerhouse'' status and reputation as someone who is ready to ''challenge the status quo''.

The accolade has only been awarded five times in the past and ''recognises game-changing creators with fresh and fearless voices in entertainment''.

Previous winners include last year's honouree Lena Waithe, 'Magic Mike' actor Channing Tatum, 'Big Little Lies' star Shailene Woodley, 'Harry Potter' actress Emma Watson and 'La La Land's Emma Stone.

It was previously announced that Lizzo and Bazzi will be among the performers at the upcoming bash.

'RBG', 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Game of Thrones' lead the nominations with four each, while a host of other films and TV shows also scored multiple nods, including 'Us', 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before', 'Riverdale' and 'The Handmaid's Tale'.