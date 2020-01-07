Jacqueline Jossa is set to launch her first clothing collection with In The Style.

The 27-year-old actress has been revealed as the latest ambassador after she signed a six-figure deal with the fashion retail.

She decided to team up with the brand for their approach to make ''real women'' look and feel confident.

Speaking of her new collaboration, Jacqueline said: ''I chose to team up with In The Style because I've shopped with them for years. I love all the clothes and they represent everything I believe in! They really do have something for everyone.

''From being a customer I really believe in the brand, it's not all photoshop and filters it's real women looking and feeling fantastic.''

The 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' winner promised her collection - which will launch in February - will feature a mix of loungewear, eveningwear and day-time essentials to embody her own much-loved girl next door style.

She explained: ''Of course the range will represent me, but not just me, I want it to represent all women! I love each and every item in our collection, there really is so much choose from and it's everything I would wear from date night to school run, there is something for all of us!''

And the former 'Eastenders' star hopes her fans will be able to find an outfit within her collection that makes them feel their best.

She added: ''With my collection I want to make sure there's something for everyone, something for real women! The mother, the hard worker and the glam queens too. I want to make ladies feel confident and strong, classy and sexy all at the same time.''

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Jacqueline will be making a huge six-figure salary from the collaboration.

A source said: ''Jacqueline has been massively in demand since winning 'I'm A Celeb' and she's been courted by some huge brands but she wanted to team up with In The Syle because she's a fan of their ranges.

''She's signed a huge six figure deal with them to release her own collections, just like Charlotte Crosby and Billie Faiers.''