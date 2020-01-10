Jacqueline Jossa wears bigger size jeans to show off her new weight loss.

The 'EastEnders' star dropped an impressive one and half stone during her time in the 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here' jungle and she has now revealed her tips for looking slimmer in her clothing.

Speaking to promote her In The Style collection, she said: ''I struggle with jeans because I have got big, chunky legs and I find it hard to find a jean that fits the waist and also fits the legs.

''Tip from me, you know when you are trying to look slim thick and all that jazz and you are like I wish I was a size smaller and try and squeeze into jeans? I would always say go up a pair. A size of clothing mean absolutely nothing, you will look better and feel better rather than squeezing in.''

Sharing a video to Instagram, she said: ''Hi guys, just quickly wanna show you something, ok? Look how small, well I'd say small, my waist looks. Yeah, quite deceiving. I look like I could be skinny, a skinny Minnie. Then if you bring the trousers down to that awful length, you see, you know, she got love handles, she got something to grab. This is life and this is just the way it is and, you know, I thought about it in the bath, right, and was like, 'I've literally got about eight rolls down there.' Well, I'm lying there washing and thinking, 'I don't even hate it,' genuinely, when I look in the mirror I don't think it's bad. That's the truth, I don't think it's bad, I don't mind it, I quite like it.''