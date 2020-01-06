Jackson Rathbone has become a father for the third time, as his wife Sheila Hafsadi has given birth to a baby boy.
The former 'Twilight' star - who played vampire Jasper Hale in the movie saga - and his wife Sheila Hafsadi have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy, and have taken to social media to confirm the news.
Jackson shared an image on Instagram of his spouse holding their son alongside a professional shot from when she was still pregnant, and wrote: ''Happiest New Year!!! (sic)''
One day later, the 35-year-old actor and musician posted a picture of himself holding his new arrival and captioned it: ''Dad x 3 = [heart emoji] (sic)''.
The couple's latest bundle of joy - whose name has not yet been revealed by the pair - joins big brother Monroe Jackson VI, seven, and older sister Presley Bowie, three.
A representative for Jackson confirmed Sheila's pregnancy back in June, and the couple said at the time: ''We are over the moon for this new addition to our family, and are excited to soon be a party of five!''
The new arrival comes after Jackson - who married Sheila in 2013 - said the pair were ''open'' to having more children following the birth of their second child Presley in 2016.
He said: ''We're going to take some time. In a hypothetical sense, sure, why not? We're open to multiple ways of having kids.''
And the actor then added of his first two children: ''Having a boy first and then a girl, I think it's going to make [Monroe] a better man when he grows up.''
As of the time of writing, Jackson's 'Twilight' co-stars Kellan Lutz, Nikki Reed, and Peter Facinelli - who all played members of his family - have commented on his Instagram snaps to congratulate him on the arrival.
