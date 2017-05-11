Jackie Collins' £2.3 million estate is to be put up for auction later this month.

The acclaimed novelist - who died of breast cancer is September 2015 - was the owner of some eye-catching luxury items, including a bespoke Jaguar finished in metallic gold and an impressive jewellery collection that featured a six carat diamond ring, said to be worth between £75,000 and £115,000.

Other items that belonged to the best-selling writer included a pair of matching ear rings estimated at £6,000 to £9,000, as well as an extensive art collection that includes several works by English painter Beryl Cook.

The lot, which has been dubbed 'Jackie Collins: A Life in Chapters', is poised to go under the hammer on May 16 and 17 at Bonhams in Los Angeles.

Leslie Wright, Bonhams Vice-President, said the collection mirrors the ''lavish'' lifestyle that Jackie - who was the younger sister of Dame Joan Collins - enjoyed.

Leslie said: '''A Life in Chapters' celebrates the phenomenal career and times of this stylish and glamorous woman.

''Jackie Collins lived the lifestyle about which she wrote, and the sale will provide an exclusive insight into the real woman behind her unforgettable characters.

''Her books were loved by millions of readers worldwide. This is their chance to own a piece of the magic.''

Meanwhile, in 2016, Joan revealed she used to ''nag'' her sister Jackie about getting mammograms.

The 83-year-old actress has been vigilant about ensuring she had regular checks as her mother Elsa died from breast cancer in 1962 but her sister Jackie didn't like going to the doctor and passed away following a secret battle with the disease.

Joan said: ''I used to nag her about getting mammograms as our darling mother Elsa had succumbed to breast cancer in 1962 when she was in her early 50s.

''I had regular check-ups, religiously, but Jackie refused because she didn't like going to the doctor. We were so close and I loved her so much.''