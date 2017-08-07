Jackie Chan thinks his audience ''expect'' him to perfect his own stunts.

The 63-year-old martial arts expert has admitted he completes his own action moves ''90 per cent'' of the time, because he thinks using a stunt double would only leave his fans feeling disappointed.

He told Metro newspaper: ''I do my own stunts most of the time, that's what audiences expect from me.

''I used doubles in a few shots but I do over 90 per cent of my stunts.

''But I think action for me is still easy.

''Doing stunts us what I am best at.''

However, the 'Rush Hour' actor also relies on special effects and ''camera angles'' to help him.

He continued: ''Of course, I used some special effects and camera angles to help, but I think action for me is still easy.''

And Jackie has revealed he will train with his stunt doubles, who he has hailed as his ''brothers''.

He said: ''We rehearse the stunts together. The JC Stunts Team was established in 1975. We spend most of our time together and they are like my brothers - we fight alongside each other.''

And because of the 'Shanghai Noon' star's hectic work schedule, the only time he gets to relax is when he is on a plane.

When asked when he gets to enjoy some free time, he said: ''On the plane, perhaps. I like my work and keep my schedule busy, flying the world for my movies.''

But Jackie's mind is always on the go as even when he is sitting down and watching a documentary he is thinking about how it can ''inspire'' his next project.

He added: ''I like to watch documentaries, especially on the Discovery Channel and National Geographic. They sometimes inspire my work.''