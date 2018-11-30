Jackie Chan claims he blew a lot of his fortune on prostitutes, gambling and ''generous gifts'' to other people - even spending $2 million in one year on meals for his friends.
Jackie Chan claims he blew a lot of his fortune on prostitutes, gambling and ''generous gifts''.
The 64-year-old actor blamed ''insecurity and immaturity'' on his behaviour in his younger years, which also saw him drive when drunk, even crashing two luxury cars in one day.
The 'Rush Hour' star first found success as a stuntman, which is when he started spending his money on gambling and prostitutes, in particular one woman who he new only as ''number nine''.
In excerpts from his autobiography, 'Never Grow Up', obtained by DailyMail.com, he revealed: ''We all knew that if something went wrong, we wouldn't live to see the sun rise the next day. We had a short-term mentality which means recklessly spending our money.''
And when his career as an actor took off, the 'Drunken Master' couldn't resist splashing the cash.
He wrote: ''I started to carry large amounts of cash at all times. After you live in poverty, cash gives you a sense of security.
''I like having lots of people around me and every meal was with a big gang. Around 10 years ago, I spent $2m paying for other people's meals.
''I gave out extravagant gifts too; watches, cars, custom-made leather jackets, cases of expensive wine''.
Elsewhere in the book, Jackie confessed he was a ''total jerk'' in his personal life, treating women badly and even throwing his toddler son Jaycee, now 36, across the room in a fit of rage, though the youngster was unhurt.
He also told how he cheated on his wife Joan Lin and was so paranoid she was a golddigger when she fell pregnant, he ''constantly thought of ways to keep [his money from her.''
He admitted: ''I've not been a good father or a good husband but I did my duty to my son and his mother...
''I behaved so badly because of my deep insecurities. Ever since I was a little boy I'd been looked down on by rich kids.''
Jackie also admitted to being filled with ''shame'' because he can't read or write and even his limitless American Express card is unsigned as a result.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Quan seems like just a meek old businessman from Hong Kong, but when his teenage...
Ever since the original 'Nut Job', Surly the squirrel and his animal friends have been...
Lloyd is a young ninja still in high school who is trained alongside five other...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Tiberius is the Roman leader who has forced his way to power through corrupt and...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
In 1911, China is under the rule of the 250 year old Qing Dynasty. However,...
In early Republican China, feuding warlords are fighting over neighbouring lands to expand their power...
Jack Black's cuddly alter-ego is back for another epic adventure in this lively, colourful sequel....
What more can come for the Panda who has it all? Since gaining the respect...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
When Dre and his mum pack up all their belongings and move to Beijing, China...
Watch the trailer for The Spy Next DoorJackie Chan's character is a good guy who's...