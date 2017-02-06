The action-adventure film centres on Chan as a Chinese archaeologist who teams up with an Indian professor, played by Bollywood actress Disha Patani, in order to find lost treasure.

Written and directed by Stanley Tong, the film is a Chinese-Indian co-production, and has dominated at the worldwide weekend box office, taking in an impressive $51.4 million (£41.2 million) in 12 international territories and earning $178.1 million (£142.7 million) to date, according to comScore figures.

But Indian film critics have been quick to condemn the flick for relying on stereotypes within the narrative. Reviewers at The Indian Express described the film as "a big yawn" with barely any mention of the practice of yoga and "a lot of jaded Kung-Fu moves".

While editors at the Hindustan Times newspaper offered their dismay at the abundant use of cliche, saying that the script is "big on simplicity and stereotypes. This isn't a nuanced take on either culture."

And the inclusion of a Bollywood dance sequence with Chan, choreographed by Farah Khan, has also received a negative response.

"The film ends with the cast dancing vigorously...on the steps of an ancient temple. By which time, some of the reviewers in the show I saw, were laughing out loud," lamented the Times reviewer.

While India does not officially report box office figures, some local reports have indicated that the flick has had poor uptake after its premiere on 3 February (17).

Local media agencies have quoted industry website Box Office Collection as reporting that on its opening, the movie garnered around $588,000 (£472,000), which was considered to be an average taking for a major release.

Kung Fu Yoga was shot in Tibet, Dubai, Iceland and India, and includes a cast of Indian actors, such as Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur.