Jackie Chan has collaborated with fashion brand Li-Ning.

The actor and martial artist star was heavily involved in the ''process'' for the fashion house, which is scheduled to make its debut in Paris on January 18.

The label's founder, champion gymnast Li-Ning, said: ''Jackie was deeply involved in the design process, bringing his years of personal experience and expertise in kung fu, the influence of which can be seen across the products.''

The collection will be unveiled at their catwalk show at Centre Pompidou in the city, with the sporting and athletic goods company celebrating their 30th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Jackie previously confessed he accepts his fighting days on the big screen are set to come to an end because he is too old to be an action man.

The 65-year-old actor said: ''I know I'm not young anymore. I cannot continue to make 'Rush Hour 1, 2, 3, 4, 5'. If I'm [to] continue on in the film industry. I have to change. ''Otherwise, you're gone. You see in Japan. Korea. America. China. Hong Kong. How many action stars are all gone? Only a few can stay around.

''You get up five o'clock in the morning. Training until five o'clock. We would never take off the shoes. You don't have time to take off the shoes. Tough training. Very tough. Hours - a thousand punches, 500, kicks. Pa, pa, pa, pa, pa. Turn-around, kick, hundred. Left side, hundred.''

And Jackie - who is trained in Kung Fu and Hapkido - has bemoaned the current trend in Hollywood where movies rely on stunt doubles and special effects rather than training their actors to fight properly.

He said: ''The new action star doesn't know how to fight. They can use a special effect, like Spider-Man. Everyone can be Spider-Man.

''One of my team members [was] Wonder Woman's double. They go, 'Pa, pa, pa, pa, pa.' Then (Gal Gadot) came back, just pretty, just standing there. Ha! Easy.''