Jack Whitehall is set to play Disney's first ever openly gay character in 'Jungle Cruise'.

The 30-year-old actor will star alongside DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON, 46, and 35-year-old star Emily Blunt in the family adventure movie - based on the popular theme park attraction of the same name - and his role is set to be a significant one in the studio's long history.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''This is a huge gig for Jack and has landed him his biggest ever pay cheque.

''But, more excitingly, he is playing a gay man - one who is hugely effete, very camp and very funny. It's a dream role.

''Disney's always been incredibly supportive of the LGBTQ community. This latest script, set [in the 19th century] at a time when it wasn't socially acceptable to be gay, is another significant turning point.''

The Disneyland attraction features a riverboat which takes travellers on a journey through a dangerous jungle, and poducers are hoping it will follow 'Pirates of the Caribbean' as Disney's next big franchise.

Production is underway in Los Angeles ahead of the movie's planned released in October next year, and it's thought Whitehall has landed a seven figure deal for his role in the movie.

Although his character with be the first openly gay man written into one of Disney's films, last year's 'Beauty and the Beast' saw Josh Gad's LeFou flirting with Gaston (played by Luke Evans) in the company's first 'gay moment' on screen.